Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain, sleet & snow showers moving through Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a few thunderstorms that have sleet in them! Those likely won’t cause many issues thanks to temperatures being in the 33-35 range most of the morning but a few slick spots are possible in the heaviest rain and sleet. Otherwise I would expect most of the roads to be just wet for your Tuesday morning drive.

Tuesday Forecast (wowt)

The high today will likely be near 35 and right around lunch today before colder air starts to settle this afternoon. As that colder air moves in, some light snow showers will join it and bring some very light accumulation to the metro. Isolated slick spots are always possible with any light snow but overall the amounts will be very light.

Winter Precip (WOWT)

Heavier snow amounts up to 6″ are possible to the northwest of the metro near Norfolk by the end of the day. That is on top of a layer of ice that many of the same locations north and west saw overnight too.

Tuesday Snow (WOWT)

Wind gusts could easily hit 30 mph from the northwest today, especially later on this evening and overnight. That will usher in the colder air tonight and perhaps cause some wind driven snow showers.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

A few flurries will continue tonight and then again on Wednesday too before the clouds exit Thursday.

3 day Forecast (WOWT)

