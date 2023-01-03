Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain, sleet & snow showers moving through Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a few thunderstorms that have sleet in them! Those likely won’t cause many issues thanks to temperatures being in the 33-35 range most of the morning but a few slick spots are possible in the heaviest rain and sleet. Otherwise I would expect most of the roads to be just wet for your Tuesday morning drive.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(wowt)

The high today will likely be near 35 and right around lunch today before colder air starts to settle this afternoon. As that colder air moves in, some light snow showers will join it and bring some very light accumulation to the metro. Isolated slick spots are always possible with any light snow but overall the amounts will be very light.

Winter Precip
Winter Precip(WOWT)

Heavier snow amounts up to 6″ are possible to the northwest of the metro near Norfolk by the end of the day. That is on top of a layer of ice that many of the same locations north and west saw overnight too.

Tuesday Snow
Tuesday Snow(WOWT)

Wind gusts could easily hit 30 mph from the northwest today, especially later on this evening and overnight. That will usher in the colder air tonight and perhaps cause some wind driven snow showers.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

A few flurries will continue tonight and then again on Wednesday too before the clouds exit Thursday.

3 day Forecast
3 day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

Latest News

Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Monday Evening Precipitation
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icing threat north of metro, showers with thunder elsewhere
Ice Storm Warning in northeastern Nebraska
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and mild Sunday