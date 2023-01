OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street will be closed during the day for the next few weeks.

According to Omaha Public Works, Grover Street from South 50th to 60th Streets will be closed from 9 am. to 4 p.m. for three weeks starting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The closure is for utility work by Metropolitan Utilities District.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.