Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames.

“If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said.

Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years.

“He likes to play with his grandkids, he helps out his neighbors when he can,” said his son, Jesse.

Jesse tells 6 News Kirk is a handyman. He was in the middle of renovations on his house.

On the afternoon of Dec. 23, Kirk was napping when he woke up to a loud pop.

“Went to the bedroom door, opened the bedroom door, and the fire was just roaring,” said Kirk.

Kirk only had time to grab his car keys.

His best friend Scott Ross saw the scene play out from next door, and helped him to safety.

“When I saw it, it was already engulfed in flames. How he got through it is a miracle,” said Ross.

We spoke with Kirk via Zoom from St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln, where he’s recovering from skin graft surgery.

“My back, my whole left arm, and hands, a little bit on my knees,” said Kirk.

“They had informed us he had been burned on about 40% of his body. He had between first, second and third-degree burns,” said Jesse.

His home is a total loss. His insurance won’t cover the damage because of how old the trailer is.

“Everything he’s worked for in the last several years has gone up. The memories he had from his dad are no longer there; they’re gone,” said Jesse.

“His livelihood is gone, he lost it all. Just from a spark,” said Ross.

Kirk says he’s just happy to be alive.

“I just hope no one else ever gets in this situation.”

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental.

The Fleming family has set up a GoFundMe to help get Kirk back on his feet.

