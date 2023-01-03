Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over.

Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.

Six more have been charged for refusing a blood alcohol test, while five were cited for having an open container in their vehicle.

Papillion Police are still putting together stats on the number of drivers who had suspended licenses, outstanding warrants, and/or were found with drugs.

A $9,500 grant from Nebraska Highway Safety paid for overtime so more officers could be on patrol over the holidays.

