Omaha Police: Stand-off with armed man ends with peaceful resolution
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police.
According to Omaha Police, Tuesday two detectives were serving a search warrant for a man living at a house near 78th and Crown Pointe.
The man allegedly went to the basement and got a gun.
Negotiators made contact with him with a speaker on an armored vehicle. A three-to-four-block radius was blocked off and residents were told to stay in their homes.
Omaha Police was also concerned about the man potentially self-harming.
The situation eventually ended with a peaceful resolution and the man was taken into custody.
