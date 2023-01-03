Omaha Police: Stand-off with armed man ends with peaceful resolution

A stand-off with an armed man ended with a peaceful resolution(WOWT)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police.

According to Omaha Police, Tuesday two detectives were serving a search warrant for a man living at a house near 78th and Crown Pointe.

The man allegedly went to the basement and got a gun.

Negotiators made contact with him with a speaker on an armored vehicle. A three-to-four-block radius was blocked off and residents were told to stay in their homes.

Omaha Police was also concerned about the man potentially self-harming.

The situation eventually ended with a peaceful resolution and the man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

