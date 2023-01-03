Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.

LPD said the victim is 25-years-old and was unconscious as they called for LFR to assist.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital where he has a significant head injury.

After speaking with witnesses, officers claim that Robles punched the victim following an argument.

Robles was arrested and is facing 1st-degree assault charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

Latest News

At least 1 dead after house explodes in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs man sentenced to more than 10 years for child pornography
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
.
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run