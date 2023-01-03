Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.

LPD said the victim is 25-years-old and was unconscious as they called for LFR to assist.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital where he has a significant head injury.

After speaking with witnesses, officers claim that Robles punched the victim following an argument.

Robles was arrested and is facing 1st-degree assault charges.

