LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later.

Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.

LPD said responding officers spoke with two men who said they’d arrived at a job site and left their 2011 Toyota Tundra unlocked and running in the driveway.

According to police, one of the men reported that a woman and two men were seen near the truck prior to it being stolen.

At 3:59 p.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to D Street, near 10th and 9th Streets, after the truck that was just stolen hit a 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was parked on D Street.

Officers said the people in the stolen truck ran off but officers received a report of suspicious persons near 11th and B Streets. LPD said the caller described the three people standing outside their door, two men who were wearing masks.

According to police, the people left the building and were seen by officers near 13th and D Streets where they were finally contacted in the Casey’s, located near 13th and E Streets.

LPD claims that the victims who had their truck stolen arrived at the Casey’s and identified the group as those who were near the truck before it was taken.

An 18-year-old man was taken not custody and lodged in jail for theft by unlawful taking. The second boy, a 15-year-old, was refereed for theft by unlawful taking and was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center regarding an unrelated warrant. The third suspect is a 17-year-old girl who was refereed for theft by unlawful taking and was taken home.

LPD estimates the damage to the truck involved in the hit and run crash to be roughly $20,000.

