July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries.

Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, who set a sentencing date for March 14. Brown faces a possible sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Brittany King, 37; and her son, Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were also arrested in July in connection with the roman candle assault that left several with burns and two men severely injured. Initially held on a $500,000 bond, the judge raised that to $1 million for Foss and Brown, who were both charged with first-degree assault.

Foss was due in court Tuesday but his appearance was continued to Feb. 7.

King pled not guilty to second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony; her bond remained at $500,000. She was set for trial later this month but also pleaded “no contest” on Dec. 21 to the assault charge and to an amended weapons charge. She was also declared guilty by Judge Smith and is set for sentencing on Feb. 28. She faces up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge and up to four years and/or a $25,000 fine on the charge of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Two juveniles, ages 11 and 13, were also taken into custody over the incident.

Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4 fireworks attack that left several with burns and two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 40, left, and Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were each booked on one first-degree assault charge. Foss' mother, Brittany King, 37, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. (Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

The victims told 6 News they were enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway in the area of 135th Street and Redwood, near Harrison Street, on the Fourth of July, when two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them.

A physical altercation followed, leaving a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.