At least 1 dead after house explodes in Council Bluffs

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Crews respond after an explosion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

According to Council Bluffs Police, a home near 35th Street and Avenue G exploded.

6 News crews at the scene have learned at least one person has died in the explosion.

Police are asking people to avoid the area after the reported explosion and gas leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

