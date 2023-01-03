At least 1 dead after house explodes in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Crews respond after an explosion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

According to Council Bluffs Police, a home near 35th Street and Avenue G exploded.

6 News crews at the scene have learned at least one person has died in the explosion.

Police are asking people to avoid the area after the reported explosion and gas leak.

3500 Ave G - avoid the area. Reported explosion and leaking gas. — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) January 3, 2023

