Council Bluffs man sentenced to more than 10 years for child pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 121 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 37-year-old James Hargens of Council Bluffs was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 10 years and one month in federal prison for offenses involving child porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in November 2021, a social media application sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account that uploaded images and videos of child porn.

Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children and Council Bluffs Police started an investigation. Hargen’s residence was eventually searched as part of the investigation. During the search, authorities allegedly found through forensic analysis that Hargens received and possessed multiple images and videos of child porn.

Hargens will also need to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release after his release from prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

