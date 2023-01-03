Council Bluffs man sentenced to more than 10 years for child pornography

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 121 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 37-year-old James Hargens of Council Bluffs was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 10 years and one month in federal prison for offenses involving child porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in November 2021, a social media application sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account that uploaded images and videos of child porn.

Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children and Council Bluffs Police started an investigation. Hargen’s residence was eventually searched as part of the investigation. During the search, authorities allegedly found through forensic analysis that Hargens received and possessed multiple images and videos of child porn.

Hargens will also need to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release after his release from prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

Latest News

At least 1 dead after house explodes in Council Bluffs
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
.
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run