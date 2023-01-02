University of Nebraska at Kearney to introduce Ryan Held as new head football coach Tuesday

(University of Nebraska Kearney)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Ryan Held will be formally introduced as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s newest head football coach during a news conference Tuesday.

Held, 48, is taking over the position after Josh Lynn announced his departure. Held will become the school’s 19th coach in team history.

“I can’t tell you how fired up I am to be the next head football coach at UNK. The opportunity to return to Nebraska and lead the Loper football program, which has tremendous tradition and is committed to winning championships, is something I can’t wait to take on,” said Held. “The MIAA is one of the toughest football conferences in the country, and UNK is right there at the top with a strong foundation in place.”

According to the University, Held has 13 years of head coaching experience with several institutions. Held spent the past season as interim head coach and offensive coordinator at NCAA Division I University of North Alabama.

