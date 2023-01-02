Top 6 on 6: The most-watched videos of 2022
6 News viewers this year were most compelled by our coverage of a bow-and-arrow accident, a random attack on a family, an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River, and a young boy abandoned at the wrong bus stop.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for all of 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos of 2022
6. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Renderings from the company have shown a potential layout of the property, which includes an exit from the Costco parking lot at 177th Ave. and Emmet streets, giving drivers a direct shot into the neighborhood — a concern voiced by residents in the area.
5. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow
A bow-and-arrow accident left a Nebraska family in shock.
4. Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries
A family was randomly assaulted on the Fourth of July. Five suspects were later arrested.
3. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Six people died after a crash that Lincoln Police called one of the worst accidents in recent memory.
2. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River
An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.
1. Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
A 7-year-old Omaha boy found help from a neighbor after he was dropped at the wrong bus stop.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of 2022
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts of 2022
6. Mariachi band from Vegas gets stuck in Omaha
5. Virginia zoo welcomes baby hippo
4. Palindromes in February
3. Russian teams suspended from Fifa after Ukraine invasion
2. Home run ball taken from man celebrating birthday
1. Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.