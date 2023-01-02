Top 6 on 6: The most-watched videos of 2022

6 News viewers this year were most compelled by our coverage of a bow-and-arrow accident, a random attack on a family, an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River, and a young boy abandoned at the wrong bus stop.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for all of 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos of 2022

6. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Renderings from the company have shown a potential layout of the property, which includes an exit from the Costco parking lot at 177th Ave. and Emmet streets, giving drivers a direct shot into the neighborhood — a concern voiced by residents in the area.

If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood.

5. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow

A bow-and-arrow accident left a Nebraska family in shock.

4. Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries

A family was randomly assaulted on the Fourth of July. Five suspects were later arrested.

3. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Six people died after a crash that Lincoln Police called one of the worst accidents in recent memory.

2. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River

An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

1. Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop

A 7-year-old Omaha boy found help from a neighbor after he was dropped at the wrong bus stop.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of 2022
1. FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
2. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
3. Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
4. Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
5. 11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
6. Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts of 2022

6. Mariachi band from Vegas gets stuck in Omaha

5. Virginia zoo welcomes baby hippo

4. Palindromes in February

3. Russian teams suspended from Fifa after Ukraine invasion

2. Home run ball taken from man celebrating birthday

1. Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 30
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 23
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 16
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 9
Top 6 in December 2022
Top 6 in 2021

