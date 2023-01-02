Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon.

The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston.

Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from the basement, and the main level was filled with smoke when they arrived. Officials say it didn’t take long to put the flames out.

“Our crew was squared away,” said Brandon Yenni of the Ralston Fire Department. “It helped a lot knowing where the fire was when we first came in from the residents, so we were able to locate the fire really quickly and get a quick knockdown.”

The department says the fire was contained to a single apartment in the building. It’s unclear if that resident will have to relocate.

No one was hurt. The state fire marshal is working to determine a cause.

