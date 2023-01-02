Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon.

The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston.

Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from the basement, and the main level was filled with smoke when they arrived. Officials say it didn’t take long to put the flames out.

“Our crew was squared away,” said Brandon Yenni of the Ralston Fire Department. “It helped a lot knowing where the fire was when we first came in from the residents, so we were able to locate the fire really quickly and get a quick knockdown.”

The department says the fire was contained to a single apartment in the building. It’s unclear if that resident will have to relocate.

No one was hurt. The state fire marshal is working to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
First Alert Weather Day for Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology

Latest News

Christmas tree recycle
Omaha area Boy Scouts help with recycling Christmas trees
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports 2022 was a deadly year on the state's roadways.
Nebraska traffic fatalities hit 15-year high in 2022
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
Nebraska Sen. Sasse to give farewell address Tuesday
University of Nebraska at Kearney to introduce Ryan Held as new head football coach Tuesday