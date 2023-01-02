Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve.

According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31.

Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back door of a nearby home.

They arrested 36-year-old Brucinda Thomas on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun and for shooting into the air within city limits.

Last week Omaha police issued a reminder that celebratory gunfire won’t be tolerated and can be deadly - that the bullets fired into the sky must land somewhere, and the risks are significant.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
First Alert Weather Day for Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: The most-watched videos of 2022
LPD closed off a part of Vine Street to both lanes of traffic for an investigation into an...
Lincoln Police make arrest in overnight shooting on Vine Street