Omaha Fire Department sees record-breaking year for emergency calls

The Omaha Fire Department has a record-breaking year
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a record-breaking year for Omaha firefighters and paramedics in 2022.

The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association estimates the Omaha Fire Department responded to more than 68,000 emergency calls last year, which is an all-time high.

It’s a 12%increase over 2020 and a 33% increase over 2016.

Omaha Fire says they hope to continue to grow their service in Omaha as emergency needs rise.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology

Latest News

Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
Traffic deaths rose to a high in 2022
Traffic fatalities in Nebraska hit 15-year high
Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues
Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis
Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department
Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department