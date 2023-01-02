Omaha Fire Department sees record-breaking year for emergency calls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a record-breaking year for Omaha firefighters and paramedics in 2022.

The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association estimates the Omaha Fire Department responded to more than 68,000 emergency calls last year, which is an all-time high.

It’s a 12%increase over 2020 and a 33% increase over 2016.

Omaha Fire says they hope to continue to grow their service in Omaha as emergency needs rise.

