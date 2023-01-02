Nebraska traffic fatalities hit 15-year high in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “Every single crash has a victim, and those victims are really who MADD is here for.”

MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is a nonprofit organization with roots across the country. In Nebraska, they go into the new year faced with the challenge to tackle traffic fatalities, a number that went up by 15% in 2022. 254 people were killed last year and 221 the year before. That’s 33 more deaths in Nebraska due to traffic fatalities.

“We are always disheartened when we see numbers like that. We ultimately want that future with no more victims. So how does MADD help in that? We continue to do the work that we do and we up our level,” said Sara Draper with MADD.

Despite the daunting numbers, MADD says they plan to be even more intentional with their work.

“We’re educating our communities about that through a lot of different things. Through victim impact panels, through speakers, through youth empowerment programs,” said Draper. “Some of the things coming down nationally are really great to help reduce impaired driving. The HALT [and] RIDE Act was passed and is going to help put new technology into new cars.”

MADD works under a grant from NDOT and relies on community support. They also offer victim services to families affected by impaired driving.

According to the Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, it’s for a few reasons.

“The main contributing factors we’re seeing are driver behavior or dangerous driving behavior,” said Bill Kovarik. “Over 75% are not wearing a seatbelt...30% of people killed in crashes are impaired or one of the drivers are impaired.”

“Our x-ray camera equipment, it showed that around 10% of all drivers on the road in Nebraska are on their cell phones while driving…10% of the people you’re meeting on the road are not looking where they’re going. They’re looking somewhere else,” he said.

While most fatal crashes were in rural parts of Nebraska, the jump in traffic fatalities this year was in urban areas across the state. Within those areas, it was on local city roads that data shows more fatalities happened from 2021 to 2022.

