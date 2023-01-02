Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday.

North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

Drivers are urged to check with the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System.

The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to follow several tips during the winter weather:

Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

Don’t crowd near the snowplows.

Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions.

Wear a seat belt every trip and every time.

Any driver who ends up stranded or needs help can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

The winter storm earlier in December saw the Nebraska State Patrol respond to more than 150 weather-related driving incidents.

