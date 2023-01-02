Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday.

North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.

6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

Drivers are urged to check with the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System.

The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to follow several tips during the winter weather:

  • Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded.
  • Don’t crowd near the snowplows.
  • Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions.
  • Wear a seat belt every trip and every time.

Any driver who ends up stranded or needs help can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

The winter storm earlier in December saw the Nebraska State Patrol respond to more than 150 weather-related driving incidents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
An Omaha mother hopes to fight fentanyl deaths by sharing her son's story
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
First Alert Weather Day for Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: The most-watched videos of 2022
LPD closed off a part of Vine Street to both lanes of traffic for an investigation into an...
Lincoln Police make arrest in overnight shooting on Vine Street
Monday Evening Precipitation
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icing threat north of metro, showers with thunder elsewhere