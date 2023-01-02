Nebraska Sen. Sasse to give farewell address Tuesday
Sasse is departing the Senate to become the University of Florida’s next president.
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will give his final floor speech Tuesday afternoon.
He’s accepted a job to be the next president of the University of Florida.
His press team tells 6 News Sasse will deliver his address at 2:30 p.m. our time Tuesday.
He’ll officially resign the morning of Jan. 8.
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will select Sasse’s replacement to serve the next two years in office.
