Nebraska Sen. Sasse to give farewell address Tuesday

Sasse is departing the Senate to become the University of Florida’s next president.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen(WOWT / KOLN)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will give his final floor speech Tuesday afternoon.

He’s accepted a job to be the next president of the University of Florida.

His press team tells 6 News Sasse will deliver his address at 2:30 p.m. our time Tuesday.

He’ll officially resign the morning of Jan. 8.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will select Sasse’s replacement to serve the next two years in office.

Stream the floor proceedings.

