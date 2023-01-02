Nebraska Sen. Sasse to give farewell address Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will give his final floor speech Tuesday afternoon.

He’s accepted a job to be the next president of the University of Florida.

His press team tells 6 News Sasse will deliver his address at 2:30 p.m. our time Tuesday.

He’ll officially resign the morning of Jan. 8.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will select Sasse’s replacement to serve the next two years in office.

Stream the floor proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.