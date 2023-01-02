David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.

Monday's Forecast
A significant winter storm will affect the region on Monday. It will be dry as you head out the door to start the day, but expect increasing rain showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms in the metro by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool, but in the upper 30s to near 40 so we will see all rain around the metro. Showers and even a few storms will continue into the overnight with temperatures sitting in the middle 30s.

Ice Storm Warning in northeastern Nebraska
Just to the north of Omaha, a very different story. Rain is likely, but temperatures will be sitting just below the freezing mark, creating the potential for significant accumulations of freezing rain. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for portions of northeastern Nebraska into northern Iowa, including the Norfolk, West Point, Tekamah, and Onawa areas. Ice accumulation of 1/4 to 1/2 inch will be possible, that is enough to potentially create some power outages and tree damage, especially as winds pick up Monday night into Tuesday.

Ice Potential Monday into Tuesday
As the storm begins to wrap up Tuesday morning, the rain should finally change over to snow for most of the area, but it comes late enough that any accumulation around the metro will be limited. Across northern Nebraska, some heavier totals are possible, and some areas could see as much as a foot of snow as you approach the South Dakota border.

Snow Potential Monday into Tuesday
Significant travel disruptions are likely to the north and west of Omaha beginning Monday morning and lasting through at least Tuesday morning. Heavy snow in western and northern Nebraska into South Dakota will impact I-80 and I-90. Icing changing over to snow will impact I-29 north of Omaha. If you or anyone you know is traveling Monday or Tuesday, keep a close watch on the forecast and road conditions.

Rain, Ice, and Snow Potential Monday Into Tuesday
Cold weather settles in behind the storm with highs in the 20s on Wednesday. However, we rebound rather quickly with highs back in the 40s by Friday.

