6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icing threat north of metro, showers with thunder elsewhere

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first storm system of 2023 moves in later today.

The morning starts quiet with cloud cover in place.

However, by midday, precipitation will begin to move in and stick around through the afternoon and evening.

For the metro and areas off to the south, it will be warm enough that it falls as rain.

Thunder will even be possible.

Along and north of Highway 30, freezing rain will be the more likely outcome.

6 First Alert Weather Day Details
6 First Alert Weather Day Details(WOWT)

With this continuing into the nighttime hours, icing totals end up in the quarter to half inch range.

Icing Potential
Icing Potential(WOWT)

This is enough to put power outages into play and potentially knock limbs off of trees.

As we head into the morning, the rain and freezing rain will transition to snow.

More snow falls northwest of the metro with 3-6 inches near Norfolk and 1-2 inches from Columbus to Tekamah.

The metro could see up to an inch fall.

Snow Potential
Snow Potential(WOWT)

Temperatures peak in the middle of our Tuesday in the mid 30s, then slide into the 20s for the afternoon.

The snow wraps up Tuesday evening with the rest of the forecast looking pretty quiet.

We stay in the upper 20s to near 30 for Wednesday and Thursday before warming some as we close out the work week.

