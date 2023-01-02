6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.

First Alert Weather Day for Monday (WOWT)

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued through Tuesday for portions of northeastern Nebraska into northwest Iowa where the highest accumulation of freezing rain is expected. This generally impacts areas near and around Columbus, Norfolk, Stanton, Scribner, West Point, Pender, Wayne, Tekamah, and Onawa.

Ice Storm Warning in northeastern Nebraska (WOWT)

After a dry and quiet start, rain and freezing rain is expected to develop during the afternoon hours on Monday. While temperatures will be warm enough for just plain rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms in the Omaha metro, temperatures will likely be just below freezing near and north of Highway 30 as the rain moves in. This will result in freezing rain, and the potential for ice to accumulate on all elevated surfaces including trees and power lines.

Monday Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

While temperatures may fluctuate a bit throughout the afternoon and evening, we will likely see readings stay below freezing across northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa for most of the storm, leading to a long duration of freezing rain. This will allow one-quarter to as much as one-half inch of ice to accumulate, which is enough to cause tree damage and potentially scattered power outages. Roads will likely ice up as well, especially after sunset as surface temperatures cool and any treatment gets washed off by the rainfall. This will lead to treacherous travel conditions in the Ice Storm Warning area.

Ice Potential Monday into Tuesday (WOWT)

As the storm system wraps up and begins to pull out of the area, it will finally bring in enough cold air to change the rain over to snow for most of the region. This will come late enough that only minor accumulations of snow are expected in the Omaha metro, generally less than an inch. However, some heavier totals are possible to the north, especially near and north of Norfolk and Wayne where several inches of snow are possible.

Snow Potential Monday into Tuesday (WOWT)

Significant snowfall is possible in cetnral and northern Nebraska into South Dakota where totals may once again approach or even exceed one foot. This combined with the icy conditions will create significant travel disruptions on I-80 across Nebraska, I-90 in South Dakota and Minnesota, and I-29 to the north of Omaha. Travel may be extremely difficult in these areas beginning Monday afternoon and lasting through at least Tuesday morning.

Rain, Ice, and Snow Potential Monday Into Tuesday (WOWT)

