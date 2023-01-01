Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Dec. 2022

Many December viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing woman, a valuable Huskers player, and a former coach appearing in court.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Dec. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Belize man says he turned in Aldrick Scott

He told 6 News he turned the man in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he's entitled to a reward.

5. Missing man found dead in Cass County

A man was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets before being found dead.

A man who was missing has been found dead

4. Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.

3. Huskers most valued player receives no NIL money

A valuable Huskers player turns down deals to focus on football.

A valuable Huskers player doesn't receive any money for his name, image, or likeness

2. Omaha Police investigating fatal shooting

It was in response to a fatal shooting reported near 37th and Pratt streets.

A fatal shooting was reported at a residence near 37th and Pratt streets just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

1. Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph at court

The interim is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
2. West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
3. 6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
4. Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
5. Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
6. Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. High schooler breaks record

5. Airport travelers go together after flight cancelled

4. Student given free car

3. Mariachi band from Las Vegas gets stuck in Omaha

2. Teacher expecting 5 children

1. Hippo born at Virginia zoo

