Omaha celebrates New Year’s with fireworks show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spectacular fireworks display near the Missouri River wrapped with a finale that rang in the new year here in the metro Saturday night.

The City of Omaha kicked off the celebrations at a more kid-friendly time at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities remind residents that 1 a.m. Sunday was the cutoff to shoot fireworks in the metro.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.