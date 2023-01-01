Omaha celebrates New Year’s with fireworks show

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spectacular fireworks display near the Missouri River wrapped with a finale that rang in the new year here in the metro Saturday night.

The City of Omaha kicked off the celebrations at a more kid-friendly time at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities remind residents that 1 a.m. Sunday was the cutoff to shoot fireworks in the metro.

