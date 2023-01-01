Lincoln Police investigating overnight shooting on Vine Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people early this morning.

At 3:02 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near North 30 & Vine Street, according to a report from LPD Captain Todd Kocian. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man inside a residence with gunshots wounds and a 27-year-old man outside the residence with a single gunshot wound.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The 26-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The 27-year-old man was treated and left the hospital. LPD has made no arrests and is still investigating the incident.

The LPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit is currently processing the scene for forensic evidence and canvassing the area for video evidence. Officers closed down Vine Street between 30th Street and 31st Street Vine Street to both lanes of traffic.

LPD says the street could be closed for hours. This investigation is ongoing, and LPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. You can reach LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

