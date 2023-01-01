David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and mild Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies once again this morning, but temperatures starting off the New Year on a relatively mild start. Most of the metro starting off around 30 degrees, well above average for the start of the year. Lots of clouds are expected throughout the day, but we will see some sunshine, especially this afternoon. Despite all of the cloud cover, temperatures still rebound nicely with highs in the mid to upper 40s, just like we saw yesterday. That comes in over 10 degrees above average. The quiet weather continues tonight, but it doesn’t stick around all that long.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A strong storm system will push into the Midwest on Monday bringing significant winter impacts. The Omaha metro will remain on the warm side of this system initially, with highs around 40 degrees. Rain is expected to develop by late morning or early afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question for southeastern Nebraska and far southern Iowa. However, winter weather is likely just to our northwest, with a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow potentially impacting the Columbus, Norfolk, and Tekamah areas.

Winter Storm Across the Midwest Monday (WOWT)

As the storm pushes through Monday night, any wintry mix should change over to snow across northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Rain will continue in the metro but may change over to snow early on Tuesday. Accumulations of snow are likely across northern and western Nebraska, but the metro may escape the greatest impacts from this storm once again. It will be close, so stay tuned for updates as any shift in the storm track could bring those wintry impacts closer to Omaha.

Ice and snow potential just northwest of Omaha (WOWT)

Cold weather settles in behind that storm keeping highs in the 20s on Wednesday. Lows fall into the teens Wednesday night, but temperatures moderate fairly quickly. Highs are still chilly Thursday, topping out in the 30s, but we are back into the 40s by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

