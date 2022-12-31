Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old.

WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon.

Akard said when she was in her 20s, she was an avid motorcycle rider because she liked going fast and feeling the wind.

And on her 105th birthday, Akard was surprised by an East Tennessee biker group who took her on a ride around the neighborhood.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy, but they don’t know what they’re missing,” Akard said.

As she got on the back of the motorcycle, Akard smiled and said, “It’s been a few years.”

She sat behind someone who took the 105-year-old for a quick spin around the area.

Akard said the ride made her feel like she was 17 again as she reflected on this year’s birthday being one of the best yet.

“I’ve had just about the nicest birthday I’ve ever had,” Akard said.

Akard’s mother lived until she was 108 years old. The Tennessee resident said she is hoping to live until at least 110 with a few more motorcycle rides in her future.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology

Latest News

Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Revelers throng to New Year’s parties after COVID hiatus
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say