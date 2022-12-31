Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fire at a restaurant, a family home that’s been crashed into twice, and a car wash’s investigation into a crash
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 30.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

A popular restaurant caught fire and the owners consider their future.

A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon

5. OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station

The new equipment is part of a balancing station set to go online soon.

OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.

4. Missing Omaha woman found dead

A woman who went missing last Thursday was found dead.

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle.

3. Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the homeowners are constantly on edge in their own living room.

After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room.

2. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment

Residents shared with 6 News they’ve received bills with outstanding balances, including for things like sewage and water charges.

Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given large bills

1. Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash

One customer questions why her claim against the car wash was denied.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
2. Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
3. FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
4. New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
5. Missing Omaha woman found dead
6. Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. School dance-off

5. Teacher pregnant with 5 kids

4. Mariachi band gets stuck in Omaha

3. Student who walks everywhere given car

2. Stranded travelers go together

1. Baby hippo at Virginia zoo

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 23
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 16
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 9
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 2
Top 6 in November 2022
Top 6 in 2021

