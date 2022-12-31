Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fire at a restaurant, a family home that’s been crashed into twice, and a car wash’s investigation into a crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 30.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
A popular restaurant caught fire and the owners consider their future.
5. OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station
The new equipment is part of a balancing station set to go online soon.
4. Missing Omaha woman found dead
A woman who went missing last Thursday was found dead.
3. Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the homeowners are constantly on edge in their own living room.
2. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Residents shared with 6 News they’ve received bills with outstanding balances, including for things like sewage and water charges.
1. Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
One customer questions why her claim against the car wash was denied.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. School dance-off
5. Teacher pregnant with 5 kids
4. Mariachi band gets stuck in Omaha
3. Student who walks everywhere given car
2. Stranded travelers go together
1. Baby hippo at Virginia zoo
