Nearly 3,000 celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families had a fun time ringing in the new year during the daytime.

Saturday was the annual Noon Year’s Eve event at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Almost 3,000 people were in attendance.

Kids counted down until the beach ball drop, just outside the Desert Dome.

Parents we spoke with agree it’s a fun way for kids to ring in 2023.

“I think it’s really great for kids to be able to celebrate,” says mom Leah Buse. “Obviously they can’t stay up late at night to celebrate. So it’s fun that we could come out here and burn off some energy and celebrate with them.”

After the ball drop, kids got the chance to stick around for a magic show and play yard games.

This is the first year the zoo has held the event since the pandemic.

