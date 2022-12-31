Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1

(CBS46)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC.

Police didn’t immediately find a weapon or suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology

Latest News

A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon
Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon