Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC.

Police didn’t immediately find a weapon or suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.