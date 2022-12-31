Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday.
According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC.
Police didn’t immediately find a weapon or suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
