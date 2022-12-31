Omaha Archbishop George Lucas invites community to Mass for Pope Benedict XVI

Archbishop Lucas is pictured meeting Pope Benedict in June 2009
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday Omaha Archbishop George Lucas released a statement marking the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

Lucas says he had the privilege to meet the Pope when he was appointed Archbishop of Omaha back in June 2009.

“I am personally grateful for Benedict XVI appointing me archbishop of Omaha in 2009,” Lucas said. “I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions. Each time I encountered a supportive father and a benevolent pastor. May he rest in peace.”

Lucas and other leaders were appointed to higher offices in The Vatican.

Archbishop Lucas says the church will hold a Mass for Benedict on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral.

Masses will be held at other parishes as circumstances permit.

