Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Friday afternoon two people were found dead in a home in David City - roughly 75 miles west of Omaha in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members for a welfare check at the home near 4th and K Street.

The deceased were identified as 29-year-old Dagmara Dorta Diaz and 34-year-old Alfonso Palmero. Both had suspected gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that after a preliminary investigation, they believe Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself. Diaz had a protection order against Palmero

The investigation is ongoing. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in the investigation. The Butler County Attorney’s Office asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

