Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend, changes start Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build overnight into Saturday morning. Early in the day there’s the chance for some patchy fog which should break up shortly after 8 AM. From there we’ll warm to a high of 47 under a mix of sun and clouds in the Metro. Clouds help us remain mild through the night with temperatures in the low 30s as we ring in the New Year.

NYE Forecast (wowt)

Sunday is a cloudy and mild day with a high of 46. Get out and enjoy the warmer weekend before our next cool down and rain/snow chances arriving early next week.

We’ll stay in the 40s through Monday with chilly air arriving Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing rain chances Monday changing to snow Tuesday... this could bring issues for both the AM and PM commutes.

Next storm (wowt)

Chilly air holds on behind this storm with 220s Wednesday and Thursday before we warm back up.

5 day forecast (wowt)

