David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning with some patchy fog as well. A few sprinkles are possible across southern Iowa early this morning, but most of the region will be dry the rest of the day. We will see some sunshine, but expected more clouds than sun for your Saturday. A south breeze along with that bit of sunshine should be enough to warm temperatures into the middle or upper 40s this afternoon, well above average for the end of the year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

For anyone celebrating this evening, we should see quiet but cool weather! Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading up to the Midnight hour. Winds will be on the light side, with temperatures slowly falling into the middle 30s. Not too bad when compared to previous years when we had wind chills well below zero.

New Year's Eve Celebrations (WOWT)

The mild weather sticks with us for the start of the new year. Highs on Sunday should still reach the mid-40s though we will see a light northeast breeze. More cloudy skies across the region, but we will be dry. A strong storm system will bring some changes by Monday. Rain showers are likely by Monday afternoon, with winter weather likely in northern Nebraska into South Dakota. Temperatures likely stay warm enough for all rain in the metro through Monday night, but significant winter weather may affect parts of western Nebraska into the Dakotas once again. As the storm passes by, there is a chance for some snow showers to wrap back into the area on Tuesday, but the heaviest snow likely stays north of Omaha. Temperatures will be much colder by mid-week, with highs potentially in the 20s on Wednesday.

Temperatures Next Few Days (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.