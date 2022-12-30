Vote today: Lincoln flag in championship of online tournament

The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director, and graphic designer.(Lincoln Chamber of Commerce)
By Madison Pitsch and John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves.

“It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament.

The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament against Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

Ed Mejia designed the flag with the thought of “All Roads Lead to Lincoln” in mind.

“This idea of a lot of people coming together in the middle from all over the place, just like I did,” Mejia, originally from El Salvador, said. “Lincoln felt like home. I always tell people when I would drive on I-80, as soon as I saw the capitol, I knew that I was home.”

The online tournament is hosted by Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, someone who studies flags.

“A flag is a great way to promote your identity with your community, whether that’s your country, the United States of America or in this case, your local community,” Stokle said.

The voting is all done via Twitter poll. You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31, starting at 11 a.m. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong and later...
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology

Latest News

A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon
Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon
A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore