Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rather mild heading into the New Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s so where the fog gets thick enough we could see a few slick spots. Be careful driving through any dense fog. We should be able to warm rather quickly this morning after sunrise and make a run into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (wowt)

Overall we can expect a rather quiet night tonight and a quiet 3 day weekend as you ring in the new year. Mild highs in the 40s are likely to end 2022 and to start 2023!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

For the fireworks downtown on New Year’s Eve, the weather really couldn’t be better. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s while you’re enjoying a night out downtown and watching the fireworks around 7pm.

New Year's Eve (WOWT)

While you’re enjoying the weekend, keep an eye on the snow potential early next week. We’ll likely be warm enough to stay mostly rain on Monday but overnight Monday night into Tuesday we could see that change to a wintry mix and then snow for Tuesday. I would expect any and all precipitation to hold off until after noon on Monday.

Right now I expect the bulk of the snow to travel to our northwest and have bigger impacts in Western Nebraska into the Dakotas. It is close enough that any change in the track could lead to bigger impacts in our area so we’ll have to pay close attention over the weekend.

Early Week Snow Potential (WOWT)

