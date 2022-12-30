Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rather mild heading into the New Year

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s so where the fog gets thick enough we could see a few slick spots. Be careful driving through any dense fog. We should be able to warm rather quickly this morning after sunrise and make a run into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(wowt)

Overall we can expect a rather quiet night tonight and a quiet 3 day weekend as you ring in the new year. Mild highs in the 40s are likely to end 2022 and to start 2023!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

For the fireworks downtown on New Year’s Eve, the weather really couldn’t be better. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s while you’re enjoying a night out downtown and watching the fireworks around 7pm.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WOWT)

While you’re enjoying the weekend, keep an eye on the snow potential early next week. We’ll likely be warm enough to stay mostly rain on Monday but overnight Monday night into Tuesday we could see that change to a wintry mix and then snow for Tuesday. I would expect any and all precipitation to hold off until after noon on Monday.

Right now I expect the bulk of the snow to travel to our northwest and have bigger impacts in Western Nebraska into the Dakotas. It is close enough that any change in the track could lead to bigger impacts in our area so we’ll have to pay close attention over the weekend.

Early Week Snow Potential
Early Week Snow Potential(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

Latest News

Next system
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild stretch through New Year’s Day
I-80 near North Platte
Western Nebraska roads range from partially to completely snow covered
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain & snow showers impact parts of the area Thursday
Thursday afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow