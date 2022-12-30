Pierce County Sheriff: road conditions a factor in head-on crash that injured 4

PIERCE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A head-on crash injured four people Thursday near Plainview.

The Peirce County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an accident just before 3 p.m. on Highway 20, roughly four miles east of Plainview.

According to the Sheriff, two vehicles each with two people crashed head-on. All four people were transported to local hospitals.

Road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash according to the Sheriff.

