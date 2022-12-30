Pierce County Sheriff: road conditions a factor in head-on crash that injured 4

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A head-on crash injured four people Thursday near Plainview.

The Peirce County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an accident just before 3 p.m. on Highway 20, roughly four miles east of Plainview.

According to the Sheriff, two vehicles each with two people crashed head-on. All four people were transported to local hospitals.

Road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash according to the Sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sees most diverse recruitment class to date