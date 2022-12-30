Omaha 2023 real estate outlook looking slow

High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s housing market is cooling off and that’s largely because mortgage rates are rising.

According to Bankrate’s survey of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, the 30-year fixed rate is between about 6.5% and 7% this week.

Here in Omaha, the President of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors says inventory remains low.

There are existing houses for sale but buyers are not pouncing like they were this past summer or spring when many houses for sale had multiple offers and the owners could sift through them before choosing. Existing homes include single-family homes, townhouses, and condos.

“I think the increase in interest rates, we’re up about three percentage points over where we were a year ago has made buyers step back and pause a little bit,” said the Board’s Crystal Archer. “So those homes aren’t moving off the market as quickly.”

Still, the market appears to be outperforming the national trend for sales and affordability. Nationally, November sales were down 35.4% compared to November 2021. In Omaha, sales were off by 13% for that same one-year period. The average sale price nationally was $370,000. In Omaha, it’s $260,000.

So where is the local market heading as 2023 begins?

“I think we’re going to see a slower start. I think you will see buyers that were in the market these past two years that stepped away because it was just too much to come back slowly. They are going to sit and see what inflation does”, said Archer.

Archer says if you are in the market to buy a home in 2023 but are a bit reluctant because of higher mortgage rates, you can always buy now and refinance in the future.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station

Latest News

The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out.
Legacy Crossing residents continue moving out as many still await new housing
Aldrick Scott has been formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Omaha mother...
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market.
Real estate trends in Omaha for 2023
The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out.
Last residents leaving Legacy Crossing