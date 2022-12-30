Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino.

An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.

Investigators said two of the thefts happened the morning of Nov. 11, for a total loss of $3,000 cash that day. They allege Helmstadter took the cash and gave most of it to a man she was with and gambled some of it before leaving. The third theft reportedly happened on Nov. 20, when police said Helmstadter, again, entered the casino with the same fake I.D. and used a check that wasn’t hers to obtain a $3,000 cash advance and then leave the casino.

Police allege Helmstadter tried two more times to get cash on Nov. 22 and 24, but was unsuccessful. It was after those attempts investigators said a casino employee familiar with Helmstadter learned her true identity.

Helmstadter is also facing charges related to allegedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Cornhusker Bank at 56th and South Streets in Lincoln.

Court documents accuse Helmstadter of showing up to the bank with a man and presenting a check for $2,500 she wanted to cash from Belmont Carpet Service. Police said the check was made out to the Texas woman’s I.D. Helmstadter had used at the casino.

The documents said bank staff spoke with the owner of Belmont Carpet Service and determined the check was fake and refused to cash it.

Police arrested Helmstadter on Dec. 26 near 20th and A Streets.. They said she was found in possession of the fake I.D. and wearing clothing and a purse seen in surveillance video at the casino.

Helmstadter is facing three felony charges: theft by deception over $5,000, second degree forgery between $1,500 and $5,000 and identity theft over $5,000. A judge set her bond at $20,000 and as of Dec. 30, she was no longer lodged in the Lancaster County Jail. She’ll go to court again in February.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.