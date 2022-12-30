Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament.

Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

The online tournament is hosted by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist (someone who studies flags). The voting is all done via Twitter poll.

You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

Hey Lincoln, NE. Just wanted you to know your new city flag has made it all the way to the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament.



Vote in match against Columbia SC starts this Sat Dec 31. #CityFlagsTourney22@JournalStarNews @MayorLeirion @CityOfLincoln @1011_News pic.twitter.com/uE62HOPTjk — Brian Stokle 🇺🇦🌳🚶‍♀️🚲🚎🚗🚅👂🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@urbanlifesigns) December 30, 2022

