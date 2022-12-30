Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament.
Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.
The online tournament is hosted by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist (someone who studies flags). The voting is all done via Twitter poll.
You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.