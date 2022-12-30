Legacy Crossing residents continue moving out as many still await new housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moving trucks were spotted in the empty parking lots of the Legacy Crossing Apartments on Friday.

6 News spoke with a resident working to move out his family’s belongings before the weekend. One of the people we found moving things out was Robert Khan.

Khan, his girlfriend, and their three young kids have been in a hotel ever since the city condemned the apartments for being unsafe.

A case worker with Heartland Family Service is helping them find a new home, but Khan said it’s been tough.

“They’re really looking diligently to help us find a new place, but it’s just hard getting approved on such short notice.”

According to Heartland Family Service, they’ve helped over 20 families find permanent homes.

But they tell 6 News it’s been a challenge helping people like Khan who want to stay in the same area.

“You now have roughly 165 families who want to live in that same area. Especially if they have children going to school there,” said Mindy Paces with Heartland Family Service.

Paces said they’ll keep doing all they can to get tenants back to a place of stability.

“I’m hopeful that as we continue on into January, we just continue moving people in as quickly as possible,” said Paces.

And for Kahn, he said he plans to remain optimistic that his situation will get better soon.

“Maybe it’s for the best that we get out of here because it might not be healthy to stay here. So, it could be a good thing,” Kahn said.

For families still in hotels, those with Heartland Family Service said they don’t have to leave after their two-week stay is over. If an extension is needed, they can contact their case worker.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.