Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to host annual Noon Year’s Eve

Magic and music will be headlined by a beach ball drop.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is inviting the public to take part in its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show will be featured, leading up to a mini beach ball drop at Noon outside the Desert Dome.

The event is free to zoo members or with regular paid admission.

A complete itinerary is on the Zoo’s website.

