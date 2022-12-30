Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to host annual Noon Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is inviting the public to take part in its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show will be featured, leading up to a mini beach ball drop at Noon outside the Desert Dome.

The event is free to zoo members or with regular paid admission.

A complete itinerary is on the Zoo’s website.

