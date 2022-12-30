Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha

Crews clean up the road after a gravel truck overturns on the interstate
Crews clean up the road after a gravel truck overturns on the interstate(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680.

According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street.

Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the far left two lanes were reopened.

The gravel truck was later turned upright with the use of tow trucks.

