Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680.

According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street.

Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the far left two lanes were reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is an overturned gravel truck just north of Dodge St on I680 NB. Multiple lanes are closed.



Please drive slow or choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/0m1VBq1vuB — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 30, 2022

The gravel truck was later turned upright with the use of tow trucks.

Getting the truck upright. pic.twitter.com/gVlfqhXNBz — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 30, 2022

