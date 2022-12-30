Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild stretch through New Year’s Day
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow chances move out of NE Nebraska tonight as moisture travels E. We’ll see a chance for a wintry mix to snow showers in the Metro through 8 PM before moisture completely clear out. These should not cause any road impacts through the Metro but it does come with a quick temperature drop.
Overnight under mainly clear skies temperatures fall to the 20s... we’ll warm to a high of 44 Friday under increasing afternoon clouds.
We’ll stay in the 40s through the start of the new year with our next cool down arriving Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing with it a drop to the 30s and rain chances Monday changing to snow Tuesday.
