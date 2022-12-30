Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild stretch through New Year’s Day

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow chances move out of NE Nebraska tonight as moisture travels E. We’ll see a chance for a wintry mix to snow showers in the Metro through 8 PM before moisture completely clear out. These should not cause any road impacts through the Metro but it does come with a quick temperature drop.

Snow chances at 7PM
Snow chances at 7PM(wowt)

Overnight under mainly clear skies temperatures fall to the 20s... we’ll warm to a high of 44 Friday under increasing afternoon clouds.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay in the 40s through the start of the new year with our next cool down arriving Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing with it a drop to the 30s and rain chances Monday changing to snow Tuesday.

Next system
Next system(wowt)
5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

