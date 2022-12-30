Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen
Don Kleine’s office filing upgraded charges Friday
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott.
Scott, 47, had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.