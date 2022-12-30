Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

Don Kleine’s office filing upgraded charges Friday
Defense attorneys for Aldrick Scott are fighting to open the documents related to the disappearance of Cari Allen.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott.

Scott, 47, had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

