Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott.

Scott, 47, had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.