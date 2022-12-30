Businesses, projects to benefit from “Turnback Tax” grants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several North Omaha businesses and projects have been awarded over $87,000 in grants.

The “turnback tax” grants are comprised of 10% of funds the city receives that are then distributed to areas with a “high concentration of poverty.”

Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said the allocation was half its normal amount due to the pandemic.

In a change this year, 55% of the funds must be allocated for historical or violence prevention purposes, and 45% must be set aside for small businesses and entrepreneurial ventures.

A list of award recipients is below:

· BeAmbi & Company - $4,000 awarded for equipment and supplies, marketing, and staff for community passion projects for aspiring creatives.

· Busy Vegan - $6,500 awarded to support the purchase of a food truck.

· Great Plains Black History Museum - $4,000 awarded to support the Museum’s 2023 Community Exhibits and Presentations.

· Heavy Hitters Youth Program - $5,000 awarded to support “More than Playing Football,” by the Heavy Hitters Youth Program, investing in our youth to build character, and mental and physical wellness from participation in team sports.

· Island Chill - $4,000 awarded to support expanded mobile food truck service.

· MAYS Foundation - $5,000 awarded to support “Hood to the Woods” a weeklong outdoor challenge trip for gang-involved youth.

· National Community Of The Disadvantaged Enrichment, NCODE IN - $6,500 in support of Project Reconnect IT-LB 551 Research Center of North Omaha.

· North Omaha Community Partnership - $5,000 in support of classroom and workshop training for challenged youth and re-entry young adults.

· Omaha Skills Connection - $5,626 in support of Direct Connect training and career development opportunities.

· Parker Youth Inc. - $5,000 awarded to support the “Another Option” program, providing wrestling, mentoring, counseling, and educational direct to youth.

· Stable Gray - $6,500 awarded to support Access Camera Rental.

· The Keys Foundation - $5,000 awarded to support Confidently Me! Mentorship Program.

· Trauma House of Hope - $6,000 in support of trauma therapy and intervention for families and youth.

· U.N.T.A.M.E.D. LLC - $6,500 in support of supplies for t-shirt printing and podcast equipment.

· Vasser Academy LLC - $6,500 awarded to support in-home childcare.

· Victory Psalms LLC - $6,500 in support of an assisted living home for female minority veterans.

