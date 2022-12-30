Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m.

The city had been under a boil water advisory since Saturday, a day after a conservation declaration was implemented due to a frozen supply main.

Carson is located roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.

