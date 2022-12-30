Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella

The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at first only included two lots with different best-by dates. It now includes four lots labeled as 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212.

The sprouts came in 4-ounce clamshell containers and 2.5lb packages with best-by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23. They were distributed to five food service and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa from late November and mid-December.

Anyone with the affected products are urged to dispose of them.

No other SunSprout products are affected by the recall.

The outbreak was first announced on Dec. 23 when 12 cases of Salmonella were reported in Nebraska by the Health Department. Now there are 16 reported cases, 11 of which are from Douglas County.

