What you need to know if shooting off NYE fireworks in the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe.

“We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

However, if you ignore the rule in Omaha and choose to shoot fireworks before or after the approved hours, you could face consequences.

“There’s a citation. I believe it’s a fine. If we get called back and other there’s citation, the fine goes up from there,” Lt. Bonacci said.

In addition to Omaha, there are restrictions in other cities, including Papillion and Bellevue.

In Papillion, you can light fireworks on December 29th and 30th from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In Bellevue, fireworks are allowed from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Fireworks safety isn’t the only warning from police. They also want people to avoid celebratory gunfire, or face being arrested.

“Those bullets, they do go up and they have to come down somewhere. Unfortunately, sometimes that’s a tragic circumstance where someone gets hurt or even killed. So, we’re asking you not to do that,” Lt. Bonacci said.

Each city has its own rules concerning New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.