West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

(KOSA)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.

He was reported dead at the scene. The report also indicates that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

