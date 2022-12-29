Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain & snow showers impact parts of the area Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s rather mild out the door with most of us just above freezing to start off this Thursday. There are some rain showers on the map northwest of the metro this morning and that it where most of the precipitation will stay today even after it changes to snow. We’ll wait until after 3pm in the metro for any brief amount of rain that would quickly change to snow as it zips through.

Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)

The heaviest snow will fall northwest of the metro with this round. 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is likely around Norfolk and Wayne while the rest of us get a light slushy coating at worst. That would happen in the metro between 3-9pm and likely won’t cause many issues. Temperatures get a chance to jump into the 40s before that all happens.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

It may get a little windy for some during any snow showers too with NW wind gusts up to 30 mph likely for a while tonight.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

It will get a bit cooler tonight as temps fall into the 20s to start off the day Friday. We should still be able to warm into the 40s by the afternoon and again each day over the new year’s weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is another storm system poised to impact the area early next week that will have big impacts to the upper Midwest. Keep an eye on the forecast for Monday & Tuesday for the latest on that one.

